DEKALB, Ind. (WANE) – Police say two cars were totaled in an accident that happened in DeKalb County Thursday evening.

17-year-old Marie Johnson of Huntertown was crossing the intersection of CR 68 and CR 427 when she didn’t yield to 51-year-old Kristi Baker of Leo, who had the right of way.

Kristi Baker’s 2015 Nissan Murano

Marie Johnson’s 2019 Mazda CX5

Police say Johnson Hit Baker’s passenger side, which totaled both cars. Both drivers were releases by EMS with no major injuries.