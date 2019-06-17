DeKalb corrections employee hurt in accidental shooting during training

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance 2_1520270469568.jpg.jpg

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A DeKalb County Community Corrections employee was accidentally shot during a training exercise Monday morning.

According to a release from DeKalb County Community Corrections, Pretrial Services Coordinator Quentin T. Young was training at the Auburn Police Department’s training center when he “accidentally discharged a semi-automatic pistol” during a training exercise. Young was struck in the upper right leg.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday.

Staff applied a tourniquet and administered first aid until Auburn Fire Department firefighters and medics from DeKalb Health arrived.

Young was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was treated and released.

Young, 35, is a 5-year veteran employee of Community Corrections.

It’s not clear if the incident is being investigated and by which agency. It’s also unknown whether Young will face any discipline.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss