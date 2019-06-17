DeKalb corrections employee hurt in accidental shooting during training

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A DeKalb County Community Corrections employee was accidentally shot during a training exercise Monday morning.

According to a release from DeKalb County Community Corrections, Pretrial Services Coordinator Quentin T. Young was training at the Auburn Police Department’s training center when he “accidentally discharged a semi-automatic pistol” during a training exercise. Young was struck in the upper right leg.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday.

Staff applied a tourniquet and administered first aid until Auburn Fire Department firefighters and medics from DeKalb Health arrived.

Young was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was treated and released.

Young, 35, is a 5-year veteran employee of Community Corrections.

It’s not clear if the incident is being investigated and by which agency. It’s also unknown whether Young will face any discipline.