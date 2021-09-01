DeKalb Co. hosting drive thru flu shot clinic and food drive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Health Department is hosting a Drive Through, Free Flu Vaccine Clinic and Food Drive on Sept. 29.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., adults 18 and older will be able to receive their flu shot at the Dayspring Community Church located at 2305 Indiana Ave. Vaccines will be administered until 2 p.m. or until the supply is gone, the department said.

Participants will drive through a series of stations, receive their vaccination in the arm (remember to wear short sleeves) and drive away. The department is asking that all in attendance wear a mask.

Free will donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will also be collected for the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in Garrett.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the DeKalb County Health Department at 260-925-2220.

The event is supported by DeKalb County Homeland Security, the Curiosity Shop in Garrett and the Dayspring Community Church.