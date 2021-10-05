DeKalb Chamber announces 2021 Duesy Awards finalists

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has announced the top three finalists in eight categories for the Duesy Awards.
Each year the DeKalb Chamber Partnership said it recognizes area businesses, leaders and educators with the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education – known as the Duesy’s. The Duesy’s are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community.
The chamber said it received over 100 nominations from the community this year. The nominations were narrowed down to the top three finalists in each category, which were announced during a Facebook live event Tuesday.
The finalists for the 2021 Duesy’s are:
- Educator of the Year
- Erica McIntire
- Larry Yoder
- Michelle Voight
- Education Award
- Freedom Academy
- Metal Technologies
- Trine University
- Young Professional of the Year
- Allie Cochran
- Zach Lightner
- Tyler Cleverly
- Seasoned Professional of the Year
- Steve Bingham
- Dr. Scott Armstrong
- Tammy Stafford
- Nonprofit of the Year
- St. Martin’s Healthcare
- Alliance Industries
- Image of Hope Rach
- Small Business of the Year
- Auburn Massage Centre
- RP Wakefield
- Oak Partners
- Business of the Year
- Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals
- Astral at Auburn
- Credent Wealth
- Allen Graber Citizenship Award
- Carolyn Foley
- Al Wleklinski
- Brian Ruegsegger
One winner from each award will be announced at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards on Nov. 11. The chamber said the event will feature Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music.
“This year’s Night Among the Stars theme pays tribute to the many great leaders we are recognizing. It’s sure to be a duesy of a night!” the chamber said.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event is asked to contact Shannon Carpenter at 260-316-7793 or shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.