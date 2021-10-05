DeKalb Chamber announces 2021 Duesy Awards finalists

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has announced the top three finalists in eight categories for the Duesy Awards.

Each year the DeKalb Chamber Partnership said it recognizes area businesses, leaders and educators with the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education – known as the Duesy’s. The Duesy’s are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community.

The chamber said it received over 100 nominations from the community this year. The nominations were narrowed down to the top three finalists in each category, which were announced during a Facebook live event Tuesday.

The finalists for the 2021 Duesy’s are:

Educator of the Year Erica McIntire Larry Yoder Michelle Voight

Education Award Freedom Academy Metal Technologies Trine University

Young Professional of the Year Allie Cochran Zach Lightner Tyler Cleverly

Seasoned Professional of the Year Steve Bingham Dr. Scott Armstrong Tammy Stafford

Nonprofit of the Year St. Martin’s Healthcare Alliance Industries Image of Hope Rach

Small Business of the Year Auburn Massage Centre RP Wakefield Oak Partners

Business of the Year Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals Astral at Auburn Credent Wealth

Allen Graber Citizenship Award Carolyn Foley Al Wleklinski Brian Ruegsegger



One winner from each award will be announced at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards on Nov. 11. The chamber said the event will feature Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music.

“This year’s Night Among the Stars theme pays tribute to the many great leaders we are recognizing. It’s sure to be a duesy of a night!” the chamber said.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event is asked to contact Shannon Carpenter at 260-316-7793 or shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.