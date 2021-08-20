DeKalb Chamber accepting nominations for 2021 Duesy Awards

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nominations for the Chamber’s Duesy Awards are open now through Sept. 17, the DeKalb County Partnership announced.

Each year the DeKalb Chamber Partnership said it recognizes area businesses, leaders and educators with the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education – also known as the Duesy’s. The Duesy’s are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community.

The chamber is inviting the community to nominate their favorite business, professional, educator or nonprofit. The nomination form is available online at dekalbchamberpartnership.com.

Categories include:

Young Professional of the Year

Seasoned Professional of the Year

Educator of the Year

The Education Award

Nonprofit of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Business of the Year

To be eligible, nominees must be a chamber member and cannot have won in the last five years. A list of previous winners is available on the nomination form. The chamber said last year it received 138 nominations from the community and hopes to exceed that this year.

Nominations are pared down to just three finalists for each category. One winner from each award will be announced at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards on Nov. 11 sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union. The chamber said the event will feature Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music.

For more information email shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com or call the chamber office at 260-925- 2100.