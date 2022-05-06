FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– This year’s Remarkable Woman of Northeast Indiana is paying it forward.

DeKalb High School Assistant Principal Carrie Wisehart was named the 2022 Remarkable Woman on April 1. Part of that honor includes a $1,000 donation from WANE 15 and its parent company Nexstar Media Group to the charity of her choice. Wisehart chose the DeKalb Central Foundation.

“I love it here. I love the kids, I love the staff and the leadership and it’s so exciting for me to be able to give this money to the people I’m passionate about,” Wisehart said.

The DeKalb Central Foundation helps students and their families in the district.

“We’ve donated to the Unified Barons program, special education athletes, we’ve purchased graphic calculators for [students who couldn’t afford one] in the advanced placement math classes, bought yoga mats for physical education classes and helped buy supplies for the school nurses,” Mike Watson, the foundation’s president, said.

Each Nexstar station in the country recognized Remarkable Women in their communities in March. Each winner was able to choose a charity to receive a donation.

“The support we get from our corporate entity is incredible to give back to the community and acknowledge a person like Carrie who has such passion for her students and is a great example for the teachers that she’s over,” Tom Antisdel, WANE 15’s Vice President and General Manager, said.