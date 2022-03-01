FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote is among the 10 finalists for the pending vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court.

The Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed nineteen candidates on February 28 and March 1 and named ten finalists.

The following applicants will be invited to a second round of interviews with the Commission in early April:

William W. Barrett

Hon. Jennifer L. DeGroote

Justin P. Forkner

Hon. Ryan K. Gardner

Hon. Dana J. Kenworthy

Hon. Gretchen S. Lund

Hon. Derek R. Molter

Patrick W. Price

Hon. Rudolph R. Pyle, III

Hon. Mark E. Spitzer

Kenworthy and Spitzer are judges in Grant County.

The Commission considers applicants’ legal education, writings, reputation in the practice of law, and other pertinent information.

Following the April public interviews, the Commission will meet in executive session and then publicly vote to select the three most qualified candidates.

The named nominees will be submitted to Governor Eric Holcomb, who has 60 days from receiving the list to select Indiana’s next Supreme Court justice.

The vacancy is the result of the upcoming retirement of Justice Steven David.

According to the Indiana Constitution and state statute, the seven-member Judicial Nominating Commission must recruit and select candidates to fill vacancies on Indiana appellate courts.

With Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush as chair, the Commission includes three lawyers elected by their peers and three citizen-members appointed by the Governor.