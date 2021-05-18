Defiance woman killed, two children hurt in Monday afternoon crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A Defiance, Ohio woman died Monday afternoon after she lost control of the GMC Suburban she was driving according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators determined that Cindel Fenter, 31, was headed south on County Road 22 in Monroe Township when she drove off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and went off the left side into a ditch which caused the Suburban to overturn.

Fenter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children, ages three and one, who were passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Both were restrained in child safety seats.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, The Continental Police Department, Continental Fire and EMS, The Putnam County Coroner’s Office, and 419 Towing and Recovery.