Defiance woman joins ‘Saved by the Belt” club

(DEFIANCE) – Defiance resident Sidney C. Meyer joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Tuesday after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries. She was involved in a crash on State Route 2 in Williams County on November 23.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Adam R. Foster, Defiance Post, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“She is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Trooper Foster said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

In 2019, 474 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Trooper Adam R. Foster of the Defiance Post presented a “Saved by the Belt” award to Sidney C. Meyer at the Four County Career Center in Archbold, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Meyer was presented her award at the Four County Career Center in Archbold, where she is a student and member of Four County’s law enforcement and security tactics program.

She also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket, which was presented by her instructor, retired Patrol Lieutenant Kevin Thomas.