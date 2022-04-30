DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio police are investigating after a car flipped and became engulfed in flames Saturday morning, leaving one woman dead.

The fatal crash occurred on SR 15 just southeast of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township around 5:35 a.m.

Tracy L. Perez, 55, of Defiance was driving a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Equinox northwest on SR 15. For an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the left side of the road, crossed Ashpacher Road, and flipped over. The SUV then came to a stop and was engulfed in flames, police said.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Perez was wearing her seatbelt when the crash happened.

The crash is still under investigation.