Defiance sheriff: Ohio soldier killed in action in Afghanistan

According to a post by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, a soldier and Bryan, Ohio native was killed in action.

Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, died Monday while serving in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

The post reads:

“Sheriff Engel and staff would like to take a moment to honor the life and sacrifice of Brandon Kreischer of Bryan, Ohio. Brandon, while serving his country in the United States Army was killed in action. To his family, our prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to the Department of Defense, Kreischer and Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance of Chicago died as a result of wounds sustained in combat. They both served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The incident is under investigation.