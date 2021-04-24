Defiance, OH man dies from injuries in ATV accident

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man operating an ATV died from his injuries after it rolled over on him while on his property on Christy Road in Defiance, Ohio, Saturday afternoon.

Defiance Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a hospital call that informed them that Michael Lucas, 58, had been involved in a single-vehicle ATV accident behind the property on Christy Road. Lucas succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by Defiance County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting with the accident scene was Ohio State High Patrol.