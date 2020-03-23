Defiance man killed in off-road vehicle accident

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) — A Defiance man was killed while riding an off-road vehicle through trails on Sunday.

Police and medics were called around 3:45 p.m. to a wooded area on a property at 26637 C.R. 424 in Defiance on a report of an UTV accident. Jewell Fire and Rescue responders and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the accident scene, near the 9000 block of Adams Ridge Road.

The sheriff’s office said Michael J. Keber, 67, had been riding trails in the woods with a passenger when the side-by-side UTV rolled over and pinned him. Keber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was not hurt.