Defiance man dies in Sunday morning crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A Defiance, Ohio man is dead following an early morning crash Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the area of Watson Road, near Karnes Road in Defiance just after 1:30 a.m. The driver was identified as Jed Cooper, 59, of Defiance.

Cooper was traveling eastbound on Watson Rd. when he drove off the roadway and struck a guardrail and overturned. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Defiance County Sheriff’s Department, Defiance Fire and Rescue, Defiance County Coroner’s Office, and John’s Towing all assisted in the crash.