JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 58-year-old Defiance man dead on Saturday evening.

Police say Benjamin J. Gurwell was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on US Route 20 Alternate when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a pole.

Gurwell was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of US Route 20 Alternate and State Route 107 in Williams County.

Police suspect alcohol to be a factor in this crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.