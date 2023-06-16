DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man was charged Thursday after crashing a car and attempting to hurt an officer responding to the scene.

According to a release from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the intersection of Domersville Road and Pinehurst Drive on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers approached the man involved, who then tried to injure an officer, the release said. Police took 40-year-old Nathan A. Wireman into custody without further incident, the release said.

Wireman was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on charges of felonious assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to control and resisting arrest.

Wireman was scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court Friday.