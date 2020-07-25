Defiance County crash leaves one teen seriously injured

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A Defiance County crash has left one teen seriously injured.

Troopers from the Defiance Post responded to a crash just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Blosser Rd. in Farmer Township in Defiance County.

Taylor Birkhimer, 17, was driving northbound on SR 2 when she drove off the right side of the road way, overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road. Birkhimer then struck a pole with the ride side of the car.

She was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss