Deer Park Irish Pub to offer COVID vaccines with giveaways

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday, the Deer Park Irish Pub will be offering patrons an opportunity to receive the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

“The pub naturally is a gathering place for social activity and conversation, why not offer a shot? I want to see you and cheer with you next year on St. Paddy’s Day!” said owner Tony Henry.

Three Rivers Pharmacy and Anthony Medical Associates are embracing the cause and will be working in union with the Deer Park to keep the momentum of vaccines flowing in our community, the press release said.

The pub is offering anyone immunized five beer bucks to be used any day. On Saturday, names will be drawn every hours for Deer Park giveaways.

The vaccinations will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and anyone wanting to receive a vaccine must be 18 years or older.

For more information, contact Deer Park Irish Pub owner Tony Henry 260-437-8254 or 260-437-8254.