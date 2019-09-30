Deer Park Irish Pub to host annual Craft Beer Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Deer Park Irish Pub will host its ninth annual Craft Beer Festival this October.

The event will feature four hours of beer tasting from a selection of more than 50 craft and home brews. Bottle Logic, Bare Hands, Windmill Brewing, and 450 North are just a few of the micro-brewers who will be on-tap at the event.

The festival will be held Saturday, October 12 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $25 in advance or $35 at the door. The event is only open to those 21 years old or older.

There will also be German brats and Bush’s baked beans available for purchase. Riegel’s Pipe & Tobacco will host a cigar table featuring imported cigars as well.

Tickets are available at the Deer Park Irish Pub or online at DeerParkCraftBeer.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Tony Henry at (260) 437-8254.