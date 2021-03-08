Deer Park Irish Pub prepares for socially distanced Saint Patrick’s Day celebration

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – For 22 years, The Deer Park Irish Pub has celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day with its “Clover Classic” event. This year will be no exception, however, there will be a few changes to the event.

“You can call it a MASKerade Party! Or a Celtic Storm!” the pub said.

The Deer Park Irish Pub will be welcoming guests on St. Patrick’s Day at 9 a.m. for its outdoor, tentless party. This year’s event will not have a parade or a keg toss however there will be an abundance of green beer alongside Full Circle Grill & BBQ and Big Eyed Fish Food Truck.

The Deer Park said it will be asking guests to maintain social distance and instead of “Kiss me I’m Irish” buttons this year, how about “Give Me an Elbow, I’m Irish” buttons instead!

Attendees must be 21-years-old or older to enter. The Deer Park said it will be asking guests to maintain social distance and wear masks.

Free parking for the event can be found at the University of Saint Francis across the street from the pub at the corner of Leesburg Road and Spring Street.

For more information, contact Tony Henry, Deer Park Irish Pub 260-437-8254 or 437-8254