Deer Park cancels St. Patrick’s Day events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Deer Park Irish Pub has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day festivities over concerns of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The 22nd annual Clover Classic was set to begin Saturday and run through Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, at the bar at 1530 Leesburg Road. It promised everything “from green beer to great music, Irish bingo and much more.”

Owner Tony Henry told WANE 15 on Thursday that the public’s health was more important than making a profit.

No make up dates are expected to be announced.

Fort Wayne’s other St. Patrick’s Day events, including the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Union’s Get Green Fest and J.K. O’Donnell’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration were still on as scheduled, as of Thursday morning.