Deer on I-69 South causes rollover crash

Dekalb County, Ind. (WANE) — According to The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department, a deer was to blame for a rollover crash on Interstate 69 South on Tuesday.

The department said in a news release, it was around 3:15 a.m. when 39-year-old Zayne Cole of Auburn was traveling southbound on I-69 in the area of the 323-mile marker. A deer entered the roadway and Cole swerved to avoid hitting it.

He overcorrected causing his vehicle to roll over and come to rest upside down.

According to the news release, 63-year-old Jeffery Morgan of Auburn was traveling southbound in the area and collided with Cole’s vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Cole complained of lower back pain, while Morgan suffered injuries to his left hand and lower abdomen.

The 2007 Subaru Legacy Cole was driving was totaled, as was Morgan’s 1997 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Parkview EMS, Auburn Fire Department, and The Allen County Sheriff’s Department.