DeKALB, Co., Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and deer Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

A 48-year-old Spencerville man was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of County Road 68 when a deer ran into the roadway. The motorcyclist hit the deer, causing him to go off the roadway and be thrown from his bike, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to police. Medics transported him to a hospital with a laceration to the head.