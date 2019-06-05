Deer break through retirement apartment window, woman inside

Police in Decatur had to tranquilize two of three deer that crashed through the window of an apartment at a retirement community while a woman was inside.

Officers from the Decatur Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department went to Adams Woodcrest retirement community around 9:30 Tuesday night. A woman was sitting in her living room when three deer jumped through the apartments bedroom window, said Decatur Police Chief Leonard Corral.

Deputy Bryce Kukelhan went into the apartment. He saw the woman inside sitting on the couch with one of the deer jumping around her in the living room. Officer Kukelhan shielded the woman until it was safe for her to exit the home, said Chief Corral. At one point, two of the deer went into the bathroom of the apartment.

Officer Kevin Gerber was another officer with the Decatur Police Department that responded to the incident. He said there was nothing that could have prepared him for this.

“We have deer every once in awhile come into town…but nothing quite like this. I wasn’t raised around hunting or animals.” Officer Gerber said.

Two of the deer had to be tranquilized and removed from the apartment, said Chief Corral. They were taken outside where they recovered and ran away. The third deer jumped back through the window and ran away.

The inside of the apartment was damaged by the deer. Nobody was injured.

The Adams Woodcrest Retirement Community said something like this has never happened, and they hope it never does agian.

“It has not happened before, so it was unusual. We have some beautiful views on our campus and we do have a forrest in the background, and although it’s not unusal to see a deer, it is unusal for them to jump through a window.” Susan Sefton, Director of Community Outreach, said.

