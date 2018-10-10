Decision on streetscape funding for The Landing tabled for later

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews work on The Landing on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - City Council members voted 8 to 1 to table a proposal for an additional $1.4 million dollars for streetscape improvements along Columbia Street at The Landing.

Last year, the Landing developer was given money from the Legacy Fund. At that time it was agreed that no more public funding would be requested.

This morning, Councilmen Paul Ensley and Russ Jehl announced they want to evaluate the request to keep to that promise.

"These funds are coming out of the same pots of money that neighborhood infrastructure depends from which neighborhood infrastructure is funded, said Jehl. "Truly pulling funding away from neighborhoods to benefit a downtown glamour project that has already been heavily subsidized by the tax payer."

The city's redevelopment director says the request is not part of the Landing project plans, but part of the city's overall plans for redevelopment.

At council tonight, members agreed that they want to discuss the proposal more and get clarification about the funding before moving forward.

"I applaud council's decision to table the streetscape funding proposal for The Landing. It was very wise because the redevelopment's proposal needlessly jeopardized the funding that's already been secured for The Landing," said Jehl. "So with tabling it, we continue to protect the taxpayer, we do not jeopardize the funding for the landing and the landing's funding is secure and redevelopment simply just has to find a different way."

No timeline was given for when the proposal will once again be discussed by City Council.