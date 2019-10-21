Decision on emotional support goats in Huntington postponed

HUNTINGTON, Ind (WANE) — A decision on whether or not a family in Huntington can keep two emotional support goats has been delayed.

The Huntington Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday tabled a vote to allow the family to keep their goats.

Attorney Justin Wall is representing the owners of 227 W. Taylor St. in Huntington and the family that rents the property. The single-family home is rented by a family that owns a pair of goats.

The goats are emotional support animals for their disabled child, the family has said.

Back in September, though, Wall said the family was forced to re-home the goats – Oliver and Brownie – due to a city animal control ordinance that prohibits certain domestic animals on land under 5 acres, and a notice of valuation from the Huntington County Humane Shelter.

The family has pledged to fight the case.

The board will take up the issue at its next meeting, Nov. 18.