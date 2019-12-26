December golf? Fort Wayne golf course open for play amid warm weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golf in late December? It’s happening in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that McMillen Golf Course would be open Thursday and Friday for play.

Temperatures in Fort Wayne were forecast to climb to an unseasonably warm 60 degrees on Thursday, and remain in the 50s through the weekend.

The course could remain open through Sunday, depending on the weather. Golfers were told to call the course at (260) 427-6710 to check on the status.