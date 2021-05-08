Decatur’s REV Sports Complex held its grand opening Saturday

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – After nearly two years of planning and construction, the REV Sports Complex in Decatur held its grand opening on Saturday.

“I can’t explain after the year of COVID my first year as a mayor in 2020, it was something else,” said Dan Rickord, the mayor of Decatur. “To see the families out enjoying this, I just I can’t explain it. It’s just a great community project.”

Mayor Rickord said none of this would have been possible without the complex’s sponsors, which he thanked during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The complex is made up of six fields with 200 foot fences that can be used by both boys and girls teams.

“This park has been in use for 50 years,” said Rickord.”It’s just a great piece of land laying in the middle of our community, and it just needed revamped. We just, we hadn’t had the money for years and now we have this group come together and help support it and put this all together.”

The complex also has basketball and pickleball courts, cornhole boards and a playground.