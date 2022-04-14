GENEVA, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in Adams County are investigating the death of a woman whose body was pulled from the Wabash River in Geneva earlier this week.

Indiana DNR said Thursday the body of Melissa R. Vickers, 39, of Decatur was recovered from the river on Tuesday after a passerby spotted the body and called 911.

Vickers had been reported missing a month prior, on March 12.

It’s not known how Vickers died. DNR said autopsy results had not come back yet.

No other information was immediately available. DNR said the investigation was ongoing.