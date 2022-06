DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Decatur is celebrating its 10th anniversary for new, outdoor sculptures.

The city unveiled the sculptures Friday to kick off the Decatur Sculpture tours.

It’s a five-block long tour with art featured at the Riverside Sculpture Park and Madison Street Plaza.

Thursday tourists can also stop by the Plaza for free live music.

Artists for this year’s sculptures come from Colorado, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and of course, Indiana.