Decatur theater opens at full capacity ahead of ‘blockbuster lineup’ this summer

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur movie theater is moving to no capacity restriction ahead of a much anticipated summer lineup.

ABCinema announced that is is a 100% capacity beginning Thursday, and masks are encouraged but not required.

Before the pandemic, the theater opened a second screen but had to close roughly three weeks later. It reopened in June. Co-owner, Corey Affolder, said it will be showing movies from last year and this year.

“A lot of the movies were already made last year and processed last year. So, we’ve got all the movies they made last year plus all the movies that they are making for this year. It’s going to be a blockbuster line up all summer long for movie theaters,” Affolder said.

The theater is open Thursday through Sunday and tickets are only $5.

For more information on ABCinema and to see what’s showing, click here.