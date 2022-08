DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Decatur City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday night in favor of a facility slaughtering cattle.

Ordinance 130.2 passed Tuesday to allow a slaughterhouse within the city limits of Decatur– but only in the two industrial parks.

The first two parts of the ordinance allowing the slaughterhouse to be developed in an industrial park passed in a unanimous vote July 19. The controversial topic has been discussed at city council meetings several times leading up to Tuesday’s final vote.