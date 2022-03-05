DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of meals are on the way to families in need, thanks to this year’s Pack Away Hunger event at a school in Decatur.

In a Facebook post, Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School asked volunteers of all ages to come Saturday and help reach a goal of packing 70,000 meals.

More than one hundred volunteers showed up for each shift. The first shift was from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second shift was from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to Pack Away Hunger, the food is sent to people locally and globally who suffer from hunger and malnutrition. The nonprofit’s statistics show that 1 in 7 Hoosiers turn to food pantries and meal programs to feed themselves and their families.