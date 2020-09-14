Decatur RV maker, fiberglass producer to hold job fair to hire 100+ workers

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Two Decatur companies will hold a job fair to hire more than 100 workers.

The REV Group and Goldshield Fiberglass will conduct a “drive-thru” job fair Sept. 17 and 18 in the MERIT Center parking lot at 1109 Dayton St. in Decatur.

The companies have openings for assemblers, laborers, maintenance technicians, RV service technicians, painters, welders, and electricians.

The hirings are directly related to the pandemic, according to Northeast Indiana Works. “Increasingly people are turning to recreational vehicles to avoid staying in hotels or traveling by air,” the agency said.

The job fair will be from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 in the MERIT Center parking lot. Job seekers must create an online profile and apply before the event by visiting careers.revgroup.com.

At the event, job seekers should remain in their cars and wait for company representatives to approach. Masks are required.