Decatur resident speak about Remdesivir treatment

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday, WANE 15 reported Parkview Health participated in a trial of a drug treatment for COVID-19. The trial was phase-three expanded access to Remdesivir.

A Decatur resident, 65-year-old Wally Gregg, was one of two people to receive Remdesivir at Parkview. He’s on the mend now, but Gregg believes if it weren’t for the treatment, he’d be dead.

Gregg received his positive COVID-19 diagnosis in early March. He says the symptoms started with only a fever, but then his condition took a turn for the worse.

“I was one of the more severe cases, just because of the respiratory issues. They started me on oxygen. I was on a respirator for 16 days. And it was during that time they made a decision that played out in my favor to, you know, ask my family if they could do the experimental drug, Remdesivir,” says Gregg.

Gregg says he was chosen because of how severe his case was at the time. He was not conscious when the drug was administered.

“You know without Remdesivir, I don’t know if they had any other options. They tried everything. I was on the respirator 6 days, and this was kind of like, I feel like this was a last alternative, from what I was told. It just hadn’t been looking really good. And they tried it, and by day 2 I started showing positive signs of reacting to it. And so they continued the treatment, and I’m still here today to talk about it.”

Gregg says he still has some pain in his body, but is back home recovering. He is currently undergoing physical therapy. He does still experience some breathing issues.

Remdesivir was granted an emergency use clearance by the FDA. Studies showed it helped patients recover faster by an average of 4 days, compared to patients treated with a placebo.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Doctor Anthony Fauci says, “Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect.”