Missing person case leads to drone purchase by Decatur Police Department

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) The Decatur Police Department has purchased a drone thanks in part to help from the family of an Alzheimer’s patient who went missing back in 2018.

On February 14 of that year, the Alzheimer’s patient, Ron Journey, walked out of his home without his wife’s knowledge. Within minutes, Rita Journey realized Ron was missing and she called 911. It was dark out when Ron went missing and it took several hours for police to find him. Ron survived the event even though his core body temperature had dropped considerably.

Kevin Gerber, a detective with the police department, began researching drones as a tool to use on such occasions. The Journey family agreed a drone would be a good acquisition and they donated money towards the purchase with the message that they did not want another family to experience what they had gone through with Ron who has since passed away.

Gerber was able to secure an additional $4500 for the drone from Walmart Community Grants. Walmart also created a reserved parking spot near the front entrance at the grocery end of the Decatur Walmart for the police department to use.

The drone that was purchased is a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual and has been christened “Mart-E.”