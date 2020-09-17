Decatur companies hiring over 100 employees

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Two Decatur companies are hosting a drive-thru job fair on Thursday.

The REV Group and sister company Goldshield Fiberglass want to hire more than 100 workers.

Both companies say the hirings are due to an increase in people turning to RVs to avoid staying in hotels or flying.

Some of the job openings include assemblers, laborers, and technicians.

Applicants are encouraged to stay in their cars and wait for the company to approach them.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Job seekers must create an online profile and apply before the event here.