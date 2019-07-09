Decatur community celebrates groundbreaking of new baseball complex

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – After raising hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Decatur community broke ground on a new baseball and softball complex at Hanna Nuttman Park.

The public was invited as the official groundbreaking held Monday night. The new complex, called the REV Sports Complex, will have six brand new baseball and softball fields and added parking. They will replace the seven old fields that have since been under construction at Hanna Nuttman Park.

The city’s goal is to raise $1 million from the community for the project. So far they have raised over $700,000.

“With the field being 50 years old, we figured let’s get the community involved to buy back into this,” said Decatur Mayor Ken Meyer. “Once this is done, we figured that we would be able to hold tournaments week in and week out with boys Little League groups and girls softball up through high school.”

Construction on the REV Sports Complex will start later this month. The new fields are expected to be complete by next May.