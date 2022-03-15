DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – There will be no cattle slaughterhouse in Decatur.

The Decatur City Council has voted down a request to amend a city ordinance to allow the slaughter of cattle in city limits. The council voted 5-0 in front of a packed house in a long meeting.

I-O Properties of Coldwater, Ohio, had planned to put a “modern, livestock harvesting and food manufacturing and production facility” in the former Dean Ice Cream building at 400 S. Chamber Drive, in an industrial park that backs up to a residential neighborhood.

In the plant, I-O planned to have 6-7 semiloads of cattle delivered daily for beef harvesting and production.

The proposal drew the ire of many Decatur residents, some who gathered outside City Hall on Monday to protest. Many others showed up at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

I-O planned to invest $20 million in the facility, with a workforce of 100 initially and more than 200 at full production. I-O said the plant would utilize the “most modern harvesting systems available … based on the Temple Grandin’s cattle handling recommendations.”