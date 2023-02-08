DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – One door closes as another opens for Decatur Police Chief Leonard Corral, Jr.

After serving as chief for five years, Corral confirmed with WANE 15 his last day at the Decatur Police Department will be March 3, 2023.

Corral worked at the department for over 30 years, advancing to positions such as sergeant, lieutenant detective, and then chief.

Throughout those years, Corral pointed out some of his most remarkable accomplishments.

“I am most proud of starting the DPD Take Home Car program, [adding] more new updated/advanced police training and adding more police Instructors on the department,” Corral said.

Corral said he accepted a new position at Adams Memorial Hospital as a Hospital Public Safety Officer.

“I had an incredible journey in my 30+ years at DPD,” Corral said. “When I leave on that last day, I will leave with my head held high knowing I did everything to the best of my ability and I gave it my all.”