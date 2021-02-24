Decatur boat manufacturer launches boat that reaches speeds up to 68 mph

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A national boat engine company is working with an area boat manufacturer to launch a new engine that can reach speeds up to 68 miles per hour.

The Mercury Motors on a new line of boats at Formula Boats in Decatur called the 500 Super Sport. This crossover boat has been in the works for two and a half years at Formula Boats.

During the design process, the boat maker knew they needed an engine that could provide the power needed. The boat manufacturer found the power needed with the new V-12 600 horse power outboard engine at Mercury Motors.

The new crossover boat will carry four of these motors.

“We have 24 hundred horse power rocketing this through the water. It is nearly 50 thousand pounds of fuel, and it runs about 66 to 68 miles an hour,” said Scott Porter, president of Formula Boats.

Porter added that the boat is a great vessel for entertaining family and friends, and they are glad to show it to customers in person.