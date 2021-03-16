Decatur asking for help cleaning parks, announces ‘Clean Up Week’

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Decatur Parks and Recreation Department and Bellmont’s National Honor Society have teamed up and created a group called Pick Up Parks (P.U.P.) to encourage residents to help clean up area parks.

There are 11 city and four county parks that cover 256 acres, and the city said they are in desperate need of spring cleaning. Due to the need, the city has scheduled a Clean Up Week for March 22-26.

The city would like to focus on:

1. Pick up sticks, branches, etc. and put it in piles by the park’s driveway, in the park near the sidewalk or side of the street depending on which park you are in and the easiest place to make the piles to be picked up later by a P&R truck.

2. In some parks, sticks and branches can be thrown into the fencerow if they are too far from the street. (This would include Stratton, the back of Hanna Nuttman (REV), the Bellmont Pond, River Greenway Trail and Kekionga.)

3. Pick up trash and put it in the provided garbage bags. These bags can be placed next to the piles of sticks.

If anyone has questions or comes across something that is too big to pick up, or just find something they feel they should not touch, just leave the item and contact Riverside Center at 260-724-2520.