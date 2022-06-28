FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Two weeks after the derecho blew through Fort Wayne, debris clean-up is far from being done.

Debris cleanup continues after the derecho came through Fort Wayne two weeks ago.

Monday, city crews tackled two subdivisions. While they may not seem like a lot of ground, crews say that it is progress.

“We were able to get out two subdivisions, and today we are in just one big subdivision,” said Trent Hogue, Assistant Street Commissioner. “We are trying to do as much as we can, as fast as we can,” explained Hogue.

When Hogue was asked how long it will take for the debris to be cleared up, his answer was simple.

“I think we are looking at a couple of weeks, if things go well I think we could be done around the middle of July,” Hogue said.

This is Cadillac Drive, on the left was the debris on Monday, and on the right is the cleared area on Tuesday.

Tuesday, crews were in the Kekionga Shores Lake area and residents said it took them days to clean up their debris and bring it to the curb.

“Probably about 4 days, after we got back because it just kept falling,” said Kerry Sharpe.

Continuing to be patient as crews work their way through neighborhoods is what the crews ask for.

“Be patient with us, if you have limbs and you have trees, if you could put them close to the curb as possible, it will make it a whole lot easier and a whole lot faster,” Hogue explained.

City crews also have rented a few trucks from Huntington and have hired contractors to help with the process.