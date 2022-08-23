FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road.

The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost increases as the reason for the decision.

The Coldwater Road location’s last day of operation will be Wednesday, Aug. 24.

DeBrand also has two other locations in Fort Wayne, with one being at Jefferson Pointe and the other being downtown on Harrison Street. DeBrand also has a shop in Indianapolis.