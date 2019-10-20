DeBrand Fine Chocolate gives a behind the scenes look at how their caramel apples are made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you pronounce it car-a-mel or car-mel, DeBrand Fine Chocolates has a way to fix your sweet tooth this fall.

For the month of October, DeBrand offers its ever so popular caramel apples. DeBrand offers a double dipped granny smith apple coated with dark or milk chocolate, with or without almonds and pecans.

“We try to use the juiciest freshest apples that we can get , so October is perfect apple season,” said lead manager William Moser.

According to Moser, DeBrand’s caramel apples are unique because of DeBrand’s standard for its product.

“With DeBrand no matter what the product is , whether we get the product international or locally , we always try do get the highest quality of ingredients that we can get our hands on,” said Moser.

DeBrand gave WANE 15 a special behind the scenes look at how its apples are created. Watch the video above to see what goes on into making this perfect fall treat.