DeBrand Fine Chocolates debuted a new giant race car confection just in time for the Indy 500.

The Fort Wayne-based company announced on Twitter that it is now selling a 9 lbs. solid chocolate Indy 500 race car. The creation was on display on Thursday at the Auburn Rd. location.

The chocolate race car is estimated to serve over 50 people and costs $295.

DeBrand also sells smaller versions of the car.