Deadline to register for YMCA summer day camps approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although it may not feel like it with this weekend’s chilly temperatures, summer is quickly approaching— and so is the deadline to register for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne’s summer day camps.

“They have until a week before camp starts [to register],” said Angie Listen, the program director for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “I would say we’re probably [booked] at about 80% capacity right now.”

The summer day camps run the weeks of June 1 through Aug. 6. The names of the three different camps are Camp St. Joe, Camp Sunny Days and Adventure Camp at Kekionga.

“They all have arts, crafts, sports and games, STEM projects, team challenges, things like that,” said Liston. “More specifically, Kekionga focuses on nature. We have 17 acres of property with a pond so we do canoeing and archery, and trails and things like that. Then Sunny Days has a focus on the fine arts, so drumming dance, and things like that.”

The three camps are recommending for kids ages kindergarten through fifth grade. The YMCA also offers a Learning in Training Camp for teens in sixth through ninth grade.

Liston said during many of the camp’s activities, the children don’t even realize that they’re learning.

“We’ve had donated like paint swatches from like Home Depot or Lowe’s or places like that and then the kids go out into nature and to try to find a color that’s the same. I think they really enjoy it,” said Liston.

The cost of Camp St. Joe’s and Camp Sunny Days is $135/per week for YMCA members and $175 a week for non YMCA members. Adventure Camp at Kekionga and Leaders in Training costs $145/per week for members and $185 for non YMCA members.

The link to register can be found here.