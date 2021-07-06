Deadline for first CASS Gardens harvest is Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – CASS Gardens is now selling its first harvest.

In May, CASS Housing added the gardens as an opportunity for residents to grow produce and create jobs. The plants are cared for by the CASS House residents.

“Only 34% of folks with intellectual disabilities are employed,” says David Buuck, executive director of CASS Housing. “As we looked at different programs that we wanted to offer, we said ‘creating jobs is going to be a big part of the quality of life.’ So we came across this idea about a year ago and thought it would be an incredible opportunity.”

According to CASS Gardens’ website, CASS Housing was introduced to Freight Farms in Boston which converts shipping containers into hydroponic gardens in 2020. CASS Gardens currently has two shipping containers that grow a variety of vegetables.

“We really started off with produce that most folks were going to like: romaine, butterhead lettuce, arugula… things like that. The one wild card that we encourage everyone to try is called scarlet frills. It is a mustard green with a real taste of wasabi,” Buuck says.

CASS Gardens is holding a block party on July 31 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. where guests can tour the garden, see a house that is under construction and sign up to get monthly produce.

For anyone wanting to order from the first harvest, the deadline is Wednesday.

“So we have limited quantities of different produce right now. If something says ‘sold out’ it’s not necessarily that that thing was sold out for this first round, but those are things that will be coming in the coming weeks,” says David Buuck, executive director of CASS Housing.

To order, click here.