FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A deadline to either renew leases or switch over management at nursing home facilities across the state operated by a Warsaw-based company has been extended, according to the company’s CEO.

Miller’s Health Systems will continue to operate Miller’s Merry Manor facilities which had leases coming to an end Friday, CEO Patrick Boyle said in a statement Thursday.

“Miller’s has been in talk with the landlord for (the leased facilities) facilities regarding a new lease,” Boyle said in the statement. “The current lease between Miller’s and the landlord will expire on July 1. Talks have been ongoing, and the landlord should be making its final decision over the next couple of weeks. The July 1st deadline for the landlord to make a new lease with Miller’s or another operator will be pushed back as negotiations continue, and the employees of the facility will continue on with their day-to-day operations as usual.”

In May, Miller’s Heath Systems, Inc. notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it was terminating its leases with eight Miller’s Merry Manor campuses and that nearly 700 workers would no longer be employed by the company.

Letters to employees obtained by WANE TV, though, showed that leases at 19 of the company’s campuses were coming to an end.

In those letters, Boyle cautioned employees he anticipated the owner of those campuses, Highgate Capital Ivestments/Aurora Health, would bring in a new contractor and likely hire most if not all Miller’s Health Systems employees working at the facilities.

He echoed that in his statement Thursday.

“We have been very clear that at no time and under no scenario has Miller’s ever contemplated a closing of (the leased facilities.),” Boyle’s statement said. “If another manager is appointed by the landlord for the leased facilities, patients will be able to stay and be taken care of as usual and without interruption.”

“Also, if another manager is appointed by the landlord for the other leased facilities, Miller’s will assist the new operator with the transfer of the current employees onto the employment ranks of the new manager at the leased facilities.”

“Lastly, if another manager is appointed by the landlord for the leased facilities, Miller’s will continue to operate the other nursing homes that it owns throughout the state and the Miller’s Health Systems ESOP will certainly continue.”

The list of facilities where leases were expected to be terminated by Friday included ones in Columbia City, Fort Wayne and Huntington. It was not clear how long the deadline to end or renew the lease was extended, but Boyle said his company is still in talks with the owner of the facilities affected.

“In closing, once the landlord makes its decision on the lease for the leased facilities, Miller’s will be in contact with all interested parties to go over the results of the negotiations,” he wrote in his statement.