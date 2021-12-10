Deadline approaching for Fort Wayne’s emergency rental assistance program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The application process for the City of Fort Wayne’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is ending on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The program was established with federal funding to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by temporarily assisting with rent and utility bills. At this time, the City has committed all available program funding.

To date, more than 3,200 households have received $11.9 million through the ERAP. of that funding, more than $4.4 million in rental arrearages and nearly $1.2 million in utility assistance was provided to Fort Wayne residents.

Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division is requesting additional funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and hopes to reopen the ERAP application process if more funding is received.

To apply for funding, visit the Community Development Division’s website, or call (317) 552-1463 to check on the status of their existing applications.

Those who are experiencing a housing or eviction crisis during the program closure can reach out to Eviction Intervention Program Director Shirley Rork at (260) 918-6662.